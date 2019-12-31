Elton John And Sam Mendes' Home Address Mistakenly Published By British Government

Every year twice, the British Government's Cabinet Office publishes a list of the people receiving honours for merit, service to the country or bravery. The event is held shortly before New Year's Eve and on Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II's birthday is officially observed in England. However, this year it seems like the British officials have made a huge goof-up before the event, as the Government mistakenly released vital information with the list of people receiving honours. Here are the details.

British Government goofs-up with the list

Recently, the British officials apologised to those affected, as they mistakenly published the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received special honours, including singers like Elton John and Olivia Newton-John. The list also included the Oscar-winning director, Sam Mendes of American Beauty and Steve McQueen, who directed the Oscar Award-winning film, 12 Years of Slave. Celebrities’ addresses were published online on December 27, when the British Cabinet Office posted the recipients of New Year's Honours.

Soon after the wrong list was updated online, the British Cabinet issued a statement, which read "The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.”

Later, the Information Commissioner's Office also passed a statement. In the statement issued, it was revealed that investigation in response to reports of the data breach is being looked after. The statement also revealed that the accused will be imposed with fines for privacy violations.

Fans react on Elton John's achievement

