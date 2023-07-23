UK Prime Minister Joins Barbenheimer Trend: Did He Watch Barbie Or Oppenheimer?

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is no stranger to the Barbenehmier clash. July 21 arguably saw one of the biggest box office clashes when both Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer were released on the same day. Most social media users have decided to make it a double feature but remain divided over which film to watch first. UK Prime Minister made his plans clear in a new Instagram post.

Rishi Sunak shares Barbie won with unanimous votes in his family

(Rishi Sunak's family will watch Barbie first | Image: Rishi Sunak/Instagram)

On Barbenheimer Day, July 21 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a picture of his wife along with his two daughters posing outside a movie theatre. In the photo his wife and the children were seen in pink attires, showing their allegiance to Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. Along with the photo he wrote, “The family vote was only ever going one way… Barbie first it is #barbenheimer.” Through his post, he revealed that the family will be watching Barbie before Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Barbie reigns supreme at the worldwide box office

Barbie and Oppenheimer both created a significant buzz at the box office before their release. However, the box office results are titled in Gerwig’s favour globally. According to Sacnilk, Barbie has minted almost double the collections of Oppenheimer in the first two days of release.

(Barbie is doing a better business worldwide| Image: Twitter)

The Margot Robbie starrer has earned Rs 525 crores globally. However, Oppenheimer has made only Rs 250 crores as of now. It must be noted that the box office results are reversed in India, where Oppenheimer is faring better than Barbie.