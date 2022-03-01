Amidst the bleak situation of Ukraine following the Russian military's invasion of the country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stood his ground and vowed to fight for his country instead of fleeing the warzone. Before Volodymyr became the president of Ukraine he was an actor/comedian and an interesting piece of information about Volodymyr's acting career has emerged online.

The discussions exploded on social media on Sunday, when Black List founder Franklin Leonard, tweeted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president and the man now seen around the world around the globe for boldness on the stand for Ukraine’s sovereignty had voiced the cartoon characters Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film. StudioCanal, the production house behind the Paddington movies, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter and said that Zelenskyy voiced the bear in Ukrainian in both Paddington and Paddington 2.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy first skyrocketed to fame with the TV series Servant of the People, where he played the role of a lovable high school teacher fed up with corrupt politicians who accidentally becomes president. Fast forward just a few years, and Zelenskyy is the president of Ukraine for real.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy shuts down US' offer to transport him to safety

As per AP, the United States on Saturday offered Zelenskyy to transport him to safety, Zelenskyy shot back and said, "I need ammunition, not a ride." Furthermore, amid the war-like situation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union. On Tuesday, the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak also said that the application has been accepted, registered, and is being considered.

Russia-Ukraine war

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During this crisis, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, criticised NATO's post-1997 enlargement as a security threat and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance. The invasion received widespread international condemnation and backlash on President Putin's actions, including sanctions being imposed on Russia. Several anti-war protestors in Russia were met with mass arrests.

Image: Twitter/@vlgfilm