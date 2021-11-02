Uma Thurman's Daughter Maya Hawke Opens Up About 'Kill Bill 3' Casting Rumours

Rumours about a possible third instalment in the Kill Bill franchise have been making their rounds. Earlier this month, director Quentin Tarantino opened up about which movie he wanted to make next and said that Kill Bill 3 could possibly be his next. It has also been reported that Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke is most likely to star in the movie. Maya reacted to the casting rumours and cleared the air about her possible casting in Kill Bill 3.

Uma Thurman's daughter Maya in Kill Bill 3?

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke made her acting debut as Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women. She is best known for her role as Robin Buckley in the third season of Netflix's sci-fi series Stranger Things. Rumours about Maya being cast in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 3 had been making their rounds on the internet. Maya and Tarantino earlier worked together for the critically acclaimed movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she played the role of Linda Kasabian.

Maya Hawke addressed the rumours about her joining her mother's famous franchise and told The Guardian, "There are always rumours about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

Earlier this month Quentin Tarantino attended the Rome Film Festival where he was awarded the lifetime achievement award from Italian horror maestro Dario Argento. As per a report by Variety, Tarantino was asked whether his next movie could be Kill Bill 3, to which the filmmaker replied, "Why not."

Meanwhile, Kill Bill Vol. 1 stars Uma Thurman as the Bride, who swears revenge on a team of assassins (Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, and Vivica A. Fox) and their leader, Bill (David Carradine), after they try to kill her and her unborn child. Tarantino made Kill Bill as a homage to grindhouse cinema, including martial arts films, samurai cinema, blaxploitation, and Spaghetti Westerns.

Image: Instagram/@killbill.movie/@maya_hawke