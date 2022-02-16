'Uncharted 2': Will Tom Holland Starrer Have A Sequel? Director Says He Has 'lot Of Ideas'

Last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, actor Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Uncharted, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on February 18, 2022. Ahead of its release, the film's director, Ruben Fleischer spoke to Screen Rant and opened up about the future of the upcoming actioner. He revealed that he has 'lot of ideas' for a potential sequel provided the upcoming film performs well.

Uncharted 2 on the cards?

Ruben Fleischer spoke to the publication and mentioned that an Uncharted sequel would depend on the success of the soon-to-be-released Tom Holland starter. He mentioned that he spent a year working on the film and was difficult not to imagine the adventures the cast would take on next. He mentioned that he had 'lot of ideas' he would love to try if the team is 'lucky enough' to make a sequel. He said -

"It depends on the success of the movie. No, yeah, of course. I have thoughts on it. When you sit in an editing room for a year working on a movie, it's hard not to dream up other adventures to take these guys on. So yeah, if we're lucky enough to get to make a sequel, I have a lot of ideas for things that I personally would want to try."

Holland will take on the role of Nathan Drake and will join hands with Victor Sullivan, played by Mark Walhberg to embark on a thrilling adventure. The duo set out to claim a lost fortune, and also to find links to Drake's long-lost brother in the process. The live-action adaptation of the game franchise sees Holland's character start out as a bartender, where he meets Walhberg. The duo's rival and the antagonist in the movie will be played by Antonio Banderas. Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle will also play pivotal roles in the upcoming film. The trailer witnesses several action-pack scenes and sees the lead acting duo perform some exciting stunts. As the Uncharted release date draws near, fans eagerly await the film's release.

Watch Uncharted trailer here

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013