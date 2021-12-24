'Uncharted' Trailer: Watch Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg In Action-packed Treasure Hunt

Makers of the forthcoming film Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, have released a new trailer. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. The story of the film is based on the popular PlayStation exclusive action-adventure video-game series developed by Naughty Dog, a Sony-owned company.

Tom Holland, who will be seen featuring as street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan, 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (played by Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Uncharted trailer

The film, directed by Zombieland helmer Ruben Fleischer, is a prequel to the game series and tells Nathan’s origin story. The trailer makes fans drool over Holland and Wahlberg as the former teases the latter about his subtle yet classic moustache. The frequent banter between the leads has been the highlight of the trailer. Certain parts of a climactic final battle have also been shown in the trailer where Holland and Walhberg battle aboard ships and planes. Tom Holland shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Wait you know my brother Sam? The new uncharted trailer is out now.”

The forthcoming film will release theatrically in India on 18 February 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, the story revolves around Nate and Sully embarking on a journey together in the pursuit of a treasure. Antonio Banderas will be seen playing the role of the antagonist-- a rival treasure hunter. The trailer was packed with gravity-defying and dangerous stunts with ardent fans spotting a few references from the video game.

(Image: AP/@UnchartedMovie/Instagram)