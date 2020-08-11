Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter's Childhood Resemblance Is Unmissable

Kylie Jenner is often seen posting pictures with her daughter Stormi. Here are some throwback pictures of Kylie Jenner’s childhood that have an uncanny resemblance to the childhood picture of her daughter Stormi. In this picture collage, Kylie Jenner is seen gazing at something and on the other side, Stormi is seen donning the same expression.

In the childhood pictures, Kylie Jenner is seen dressed in a beautiful white dress with a blue checkered print all over. Her look is completed with two ponytails. Stormi is seen donning a white thread designed dress with one ponytail. Not to miss, the beautiful ribbons on the ponytails in both Kylie and Stormi’s pictures that just make it evident how similar sense of dressing they have.

In another picture, Kylie Jenner is seen donning a beautiful flare gown and interestingly, Stormi also has donned the same kind of gown in the adjacent picture in the collage. The picture collage also shows the two sporting almost similar expressions while being captured candidly.

Kylie Jenner's birthday

Recently, Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday on August 10. She turned 23 years old. The reality TV star shared one post with her daughter and another featuring a dress that had XXIII bejewelled on it. In the first photo, viewers can see two pics of Kylie sporting a corset-esque dress that had XXIII written on it with diamonds. The dress was baby pink in colour and Kylie's face was partially visible.

She can be sitting on a chair which is of the same colour as her dress and also has XXIII tattoo on her chest. In the first snap, Kylie has her hands on her head. She is also sporting baby pink nail polish and a platinum ring. Kylie captioned the picture as a thank you note to all the people who had wished her. She wrote - "23!!!! Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you".

About Kylie Jenner

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is also known for her cosmetic brand Kylie Cosmetics. In 2007, Jenner began appearing in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, along with her parents and siblings, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, which chronicles the personal and professional lives of their family members. In 2013, the Jenner sisters announced that they would launch their own clothing line The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun.

In February 2016, Jenner's cosmetic company was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics and since then the brand has started gaining much recognition. Kylie Jenner also launched Kylie Skin in the year 2019. As of April 2020, Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire for the second year in a row. Kylie Jenner has one daughter Stormi Webster who was born in 2018 with rapper Travis Scott, whom she dated from April 2017 to September 2019.

