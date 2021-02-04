'Up In Smoke' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Film

Up in Smoke is a 1978 American comedy film. It was directed by Lou Adler. The movie is about a narcotics detective chasing the trail of two potheads who unknowingly smuggle a truck that is filled with marijuana from Mexico to L.A. The film is considered to be a cult classic and has grossed over 104 million dollars.

Main Cast Of Up in Smoke

Tommy Chong as Anthony 'Man' Stoner

Tommy Chong essays the role of Man Stoner who is an unemployed and a marijuana-smoking drummer. His parents give him an ultimatum to either get a job by sundown or he will be sent off to military. Up in Smoke is Tommy's first feature film. He is also known for playing the character 'Lee' in the sitcom That '70s Show.

Cheech Marin as Pedro De Pacas

Cheech Marin played the role of Pedro De Pacas. Cheech is an American stand up comedian and gained fame with his comedy act Cheech & Chong during the 1970s and 80s. He has also voiced characters in several Disney films, including Oliver & Company, The King, the Cars series, Coco and Beverly Hills . This was the first feature film for both Up in Smoke characters.

Stacy Keach as Sgt. Stedenko

Stacy played the role of the sergeant who is on the trail to catch Anthony and Pedro. Stacy's most significant role was as Mickey Spillane's fictional detective Mike Hammer. Stacy is a Golden Globe Award winner and was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award.

Supporting Up in Smoke Cast

Edie Adams as Tempest Stoner

Edie Adams featured as Mrs Tempest Stoner, Anthony's mother who just wanted her son to get a job. Edie was a comedian famous for her impersonations of sexy stars on stage and television, especially Marilyn Monroe. Edie was a Tony award winner and died at the age of 81 due to cancer and pneumonia in 2008.

Strother Martin

Strother Martin played the character of Anthony's father Mr Arnold Stoner. Strother was an ex-army and naval officer in the US military and post his service went on to become a character. Martin is best known as the prison captain in the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke, in which he uttered the line, "What we've got here is failure to communicate. The line is number 11 on the American Film Institute list of AFI's 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes. Strother died in 1980 at the age of 61 due to heart attack.

Tom Skerritt as Strawberry

Tom Skerritt portrayed the character of Strawberry who was Pedro's cousin and a Vietnam war veteran. Tom has appeared in more than 40 films and has won a Primetime Emmy as a Lead in Daram series for his role in the television series Picket Fences.

