'That 70's Show' Cast: A List Of The Actors And Characters That They Played On The Show

That 70's Show cast members have, over the years, gone on to become a part of some of the biggest productions in the history of entertainment. That 70's Show cast members feature the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama, amongst others. This article enlists the key members that formed the cast of That 70's Show and That 70's Show characters that they were seen playing in the sitcom.

Also Read: Alexander Ludwig & Lauren Dear Tie Knot In Intimate Wedding; Says 'We Decided To Elope'

Details about cast of That 70's Show

1) Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Also Read: Director Paul Greengrass Opens Up About 'X-Men' Vs. 'Fantastic Four' Talks

Ashton Kutcher plays Michael Kelso in the show. Kelso is written as a visual representation of the pretty boy stereotype, who often cheats on his girlfriends. Kutcher's character is a regular during the first seven seasons, with his final appearance being in a guest spot in the final season of the show.

2) Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Mila Kunis, who is now the real-life wife of Ashton Kutcher, was seen playing Jackie Burkhart in That 70's Show. Mila Kunis is one on the main lead members of the cast of That 70's Show. Kunis' character is the archetype of one of those individuals who approach life with a certain amount of gusto and someone who has an opinion about everything. She is seen as a shallow girl at the start of the season but her character soon develops as the show progresses.

Also Read: Devon Murray, GF Shannon McCaffrey Welcome First Child Together, Says, 'hasn't Sunk In'

3) Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde

The Ranch star Danny Masterson can be seen essaying the character of Steven Hyde in the sitcom. Hyde is the archetype of an adolescent that was suspicious of government and organizations back then. As the show progresses, it is observed that Hyde turns into a street-smart character.

4) Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Laura Prepon is seen playing Donna Pinciotti in the sitcom. Donna is the human representation of wit, academic excellence and feminism on the show. Later on in the series, it is observed that she almost ends up marrying one of the characters, but the two don't follow through with it. She then changes her red hair into blonde right after the episode.

5) Topher Grace as Eric Foreman

Topher Grace, who was seen as Eddie Brock/Venom in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, can be seen playing the character of Eric Foreman on the show. In the sitcom, Foreman is portrayed as a character who is always running the show in the background but rarely gets any credit for it. He is one of those characters who the rest of the characters turn to if they want somebody to play a prank on.

Also Read: Katie Holmes Heads Out With Daughter Suri On A Coffee Outing In New York City

6) Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilder Valderrama is seen essaying the character of Fez on the show. Valderrama's Fez is written as the stereotype of an immigrant into the country. His lack of a proper origin story acts as a constant source of hilarity as none of the real characters know anything about his home country. The mystery surrounding the actual name of Wilder's character is also maintained intentionally throughout the show as a means of proving as a source of intrigue. The name that the viewers of the sitcom know Wilder's character by is simply a phonetic version of the acronym FES (Which stands for Foreign Exchange Student).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.