US Elections 2020: Hollywood Celebs Get Into Quirky Mode To Urge People To Vote

The US elections 2020 are right on the cusp of reaching the verdict, and many of the celebrities in Hollywood have been actively participating in it. Many celebrities have taken to social media to encourage people to vote and have also openly taken sides in the Trump vs Biden polls. Let us look at the quirky ways in which some celebrities have asked people to vote.

Celebs get quirky for the US elections 2020

Katy Perry

The famous singer has been actively speaking up on American politics for years. Katy Perry’s Instagram is filled with posts which talk about voting and its importance and requesting people to head out to vote. Katy Perry even hit the streets wearing a sticker that said ‘I voted.’ Katy Perry’s Instagram is also filled with many posts where she has shared her personal political opinions as well. Unsurprisingly, Katy Perry's Instagram has seen increased posts on political issues in the wake of the ongoing elections.

Lizzo

Lizzo, another famous American singer has also been very vocal about voting and politics. This is quite visible for anyone who visits Lizzo’s Instagram. She posted a video of her casting her vote for the elections. Another post was uploaded on Lizzo’s Instagram on the day of the US elections 2020 results, where nothing but the American flag was covering her body. The caption of the post read, “I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better.” She also added, “We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting.”

Mark Ruffalo

The actor, most known for his roles in Avengers movies and the Marvel Franchise has also come up with his own quirky way of urging people to vote. In a video where several celebrities went naked, Ruffalo also joined the band and went naked himself. The actor had previously endorsed Bernie Sanders before the latter was taken out of the running in the US elections 2020.

Chris Rock

In the same video that featured Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock also went nude to talk about voting. The actor-comedian has always remained quite vocal and active on social issues and politics. In this video promoting sensible voting, the actor joined the list of Hollywood celebrities who went into quirky mode to get people out to vote.

