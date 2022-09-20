'Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley & Wife Ines De Ramon Part Ways After 3 Yrs Of Marriage

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, who rose to fame with his role as the good-hearted vampire Stefan Salvatore, is no longer with his wife of 3 years, Ines de Ramon. According to People, the duo's decision to separate was mutual and happened 5 months ago, following which they've been living apart. The 40-year-old actor tied the knot with Ramon, 29, in a low-key ceremony in 2019 surrounded by their family and friends.

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley & wife Ines de Ramon part ways

The actor's rep confirmed the news to the publication and added, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.” Wesley was first linked to Ines in 2018 when they were spotted out on a date night hand in hand.

Just a month later, they made their relationship Instagram official while attending a wedding in Montauk, NY. The Fallen actor and Ines tied the knot a year later. however, news of their nuptials didn't come out till they were seen wearing wedding bands in public.

Wesley's Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev also confirmed their relationship status by referring to Ramon as the actor's 'wife' in an appearance on the Directionally Challenged podcast. "We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," Dobrev said at that time.

In a conversation with People in 2020, Wesley opened up about his quarantine life with Ramon and their dog, Greg. "I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," he said and added that the time off made him realise what's important and 'reprioritize' things.

The couple's break-up rumours started floating last month when Wesley was seen alongside model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York, without a ring on his finger.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PAULWESLEY)