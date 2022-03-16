‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Paul Wesley Joins Cast Of Upcoming Series; Check Details

Paul Wesley has been among the notable American actors who gained massive recognition for his stellar performance in the popular TV series, The Vampire Diaries. As his fans eagerly await to watch him on-screen, he escalated their curiosity by revealing that he will be joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Vampire Diaries actor is best known for his performance in movies and TV series namely Peaceful Warrior, The Baytown Outlaws, Killer Movie: Director's Cut, The Originals, Tell Me a Story, Fallen, and Shark, among others.

Paul Wesley to play James T. Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paul Wesley recently took to his official Instagram handle and expressed his excitement about being roped in for the upcoming TV series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While announcing the same through a news piece, the actor penned a note in the caption stating how humbled and startled he was, to be given the honour of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. He even mentioned how he had been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry has created.

Furthermore, he even recalled meeting William Shatner, who played the same character in the original series and revealed how he could barely put two words together but managed to have a chat with him later. While signing off, he thanked the actor for his good company, while sharing his excitement for the release of the show.

The caption read, "I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I’m not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens." (sic)

More about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet for Paramount+, the series will be a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. Some of the talented cast members are Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, among others. The series is set to go on floors on 5th May 2022.

Image: Instagram/@paulwesley