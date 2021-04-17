Vanessa Kirby Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Crown Actor?

Vanessa Kirby's birthday falls on April 18. The English actor is known for her performance in Netflix's series The Crown. The London-based actor has bagged the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a quiz based on her life and career. Scroll down and check out how well do you know The Crown's Vanessa Kirby. Vanessa Kirby's Quiz Q1. Which from the following is Vanessa's latest release? The World to Come

Pieces of a Woman

The Brutalist

Mr. Jones Q2. Before she landed her first TV or movie role, she starred in a music video by a British pop band. What was the title of the song? Sorry's Not Good Enough

The Heart Never Lies

You've Got a Friend

All About You Q3. The Crown's Vanessa Kirby has starred in how many seasons of the show? All four

3

2

1 Q4. Which from the following TV series is not in the repertoire of the actor? Great Expectations

The Hour

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Luther Q5. What was the name of her character in her critically acclaimed film Pieces of A Woman? Martha

Julie

Tallie

Alicia Q6. Which of the following series marked the TV debut of Kirby? Great Expectations

The Hour

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Luther Q7. What is Vanessa's Zodiac sign? Taurus

Cancer

Aries

Scorpio Q8. How many siblings does Vanessa have? None

4

3

2 Q9. Which of the following titles does not belong to Vanessa's kitty? Jungle Cruise

The Brutality

Mission Impossible: 7

Italian Studies Q10. What is the name of Vanessa's character in the Mission Impossible series? Ilsa Faust

The White Widow

Julie Meade

Erika Sloane Q11. Which of the following actors is rumoured to be dating Vanessa? Shia LaBeouf

Sam Claflin

Callum Turner

Thure Lindhardt Q12. In which popular action film, Kirby has shot a fight sequence with Dwayne Johnson? F8

Rampage

Central Intelligence

Hobbs & Shaw Q13. Currently, Vanessa is living with one of her family members. What relation does Kirby share with him/her? Sister

Daughter

Niece

Grand-daughter Q14. How old does Kirby turn on April 18, 2021? 31

32

33

34 Q15. How many pets does Vanessa have? 2

3

4

None Answer key The World to Come The Heart Never Lies 2 Luther Martha The Hour Aries 2 Jungle Cruise The White Widow Callum Turner Hobbs & Shaw Sister 32 None

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.