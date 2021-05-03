Vanessa Lachey To Star As The First Female Lead In NCIS Spinoff Titled ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

Vanessa Lachey will be the first leading lady of NCIS and will star in an upcoming spinoff NCIS: Hawaii. She will be the first female lead in the long-running franchise, as reported by Deadline. She will be seen portraying Jane Tennant, the first woman to be named the Special Agent-in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Her character is of a woman thriving in a male-dominated profession.

Vanessa Lachey to star in ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

Her description states that she will be the first woman in a male-dominated profession, who will be thriving in a system that has pushed back every step of the way, through equal parts confidence and strategy. It also says that she’s a mother who raised her children on her own and has to balance her duty to her kids as well as her country. In addition, actor Al Bustami will be seen playing Lucy, a confident junior member of Tennant's team who's eager to be the first to find evidence, a workaround in the bureaucracy or to tackle a suspect. Antoon will be seen portraying Ernie, the team's cyber intelligence specialist whose wide-ranging interests also include history, literature and all things Hawaiian.

Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to announce that she’s honoured to be a part of the show..She wrote, "Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai’i... I still can’t believe it! Thank You, CBS for believing in me! Now let’s get to work! #NCISHawaii ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸŒ´"(sic). NCIS: Hawaii cast will also star Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon throughout the series.

The publication confirmed in February that a spin-off was in development and this month, they announced that the show was all set for the scheduled date. NCIS: Hawaii release date is not yet provided by the makers. NCIS was first released in 2003 after Mark Harmon’s character was introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG as Jethro Gibbs. The Hawaii version will be the 18th season and the first spin-off released in 2009 with the premiere of its Los Angeles counterpart followed by the New Orleans offshoot in 2014.

Image Source: Vanessa Lachey/Instagram