Venice Film Festival: 'Dune' Receives Eight-minute Standing Ovation At World Premiere

Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film Dune officially premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. The upcoming American epic science fiction film is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel of the same name.

After its world premiere at the film festival at Venice, the film gained a roaring standing ovation for a continuous eight minutes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao rushed through the aisle to congratulate the director of Dune and said, “Fantastic!” Zhao was a member of the competition jury for the festival this year.

Those present at the festival included Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and many others as well. Chalamet portrayed the role of the protagonist in the film. He also drew the most applause and cheers from the crown around the cinema, as per reports by ANI.

The premier of Dune took place in Sala Grande in Venice, and the few audience members managed to enjoy a comfortable and spacious evening. This was because the usual capacity of 1,200 had been reduced to 600 owing to the pandemic. The much-awaited film is slated to release in Europe from September 15 onwards and will release theatrically in the US and on HBO Max on October 22.

The Venice Film Festival was most recently in the news after The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst left an impact on the audience. As per a report by Variety, the film received a four-minute-long standing ovation. The festival is often dubbed as the launchpad for the Oscars. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch could be eyeing the Academy award. This would not be the first time the actor would be nominated for the same. He earlier received a nomination for an Oscar in 2014 for his stellar performance in The Imitation Game. The Power of the Dog will be based on Thomas Savage’s novel and will be set in 1920. The film will also star Jesse Plemons alongside Cumberbatch and Dunst.

