'Venom 2' Cast: Know All The Notable Actors Part Of This Upcoming Superhero Film

Venom 2 is ready to hit the silver screen in September this year. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel of the 2018 hit film, Venom. It once again stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom. While actor Riz Ahmed was the villain in the first film, Venom 2 trailer has introduced a brand-new villain. Apart from Tom Hardy, who else is part of the Venom 2 cast? Find out below.

Venom 2 cast

1. Tom Hardy as Venom / Eddie Brock

First and foremost, Tom Hardy is all set to reprise his role as Venom / Eddie Brock. The Venom 2 trailer has given us a sneak peek of the warm relation that Eddie and Venom share and how these two have begun to happily co-exist. But before Tom Hardy joined the Sony- Marvel franchise, he was famous for his role as the villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. He has also starred in films like Lawless, Dunkirk, The Revenant, Inception, and in the BBC crime drama series, Peaky Blinders.

2. Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Woody Harrelson will be essaying the role of a psychotic killer named Cletus Kasady. But soon, Cletus becomes the symbiote of a murderous alien and becomes Carnage. Before joining the cast of Venom 2, Woody Harrelson has worked in several other notable projects like The Messenger and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. For both these films, the Venom 2 cast member received an Academy nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category.

3. Michelle Williams as Anne Weying

Michelle Williams stars as Eddie Brock’s ex-fiancée in the upcoming film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. But long before she joined the cast of Venom 2, Michelle Williams has collected several acting accolades. She first made an impression on the audience with the coming-of-age drama series, Dawson Creek. Soon she starred in a few more films but bagged her first Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, Brokeback Mountain. She even bagged an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, Manchester by the Sea.

4.Naomie Harris as Shriek / Frances Barrison

Naomie Harris is another accomplished actor who is part of the Venom 2 cast. She stars as Kasady’s love interest Shriek in the film. Naomie Harris is notably known for her performance in the film Moonlight. For this role, she earned the Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards, and the BAFTAs. Moreover, she is all set to star in the new James Bond film, No Time to Die. Harris has also been part of the famous pirate franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean and she essayed the role of witch Tia Dalma.

IMAGE: STILL FROM VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.