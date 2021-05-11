'Venom 2' Trailer Breakdown: Andy Serkis Hints At Eddie, Venom Trying To Get Along

Recently in a new breakdown of the Venom 2 trailer by director Andy Serkis, with IGN, he explained to the fans and followers what they can expect from the relationship between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote bond in the upcoming film. He described it as the 'odd couple stage' of the pair's relationship. In the trailer, one can see Eddie Brock and his 'other' have a difficult time cohabitating the same body. Eddie tries to rebuild his career as a journalist but the symbiote only cares about playing Lethal Protector- beating up evildoers and satisfy its bottomless hunger.

Andy Serkis on Eddie and Venom's relationship

Watching Venom: Let There be Carnage trailer, fans have got a little hint of the chaotic and energetic interplay between the man and the alien beast. The first movie showed the pair struggle to get along, now though Andy hints the duo has come to a kind of an agreement. In the interview, he said that the pair was now in 'the odd couple stage' of their relationship and they were figuring out how to be with each other. He continued that Eddie was 'really struggling and can't concentrate' as he tries to get on with the work.

Andy added that having the other being in a small space in his small flat was like looking into kind of 'a weird, screwed-up mirror version of himself'. He explained that Venom, too, feels trapped because he cannot leave Eddie's body unless he has his permission. Andy further explained that they make a deal- 'You live in my body, you live by my rules'. In other words, as much the sequel is about the much-awaited showdown between Venom and Carnage, Andy hints that Eddie will continue to be his own worst enemy.

Helmed by Andy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is an upcoming superhero flick based on the Marvel Comics' Venom. It is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures and is a sequel to 2018's Venom. Venom 2 cast includes Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/ Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/ Carnage, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.

IMAGE: STILL FROM VENOM 2 TRAILER

