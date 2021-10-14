'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Released In India: When And Where To Watch Tom Hardy's Film?

With the theatres across the country finally opening their doors for the audience several international studios are releasing their movies in India. One such highly anticipated Hollywood movie Venom 2 or Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally made its way to India. The movie was released earlier this month in the United States and opened to positive reviews with critics hailing the sequel better than the 2018 movie Venom. Read on to find out where one can watch Venom 2 in India.

Where to watch Venom 2 in India?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage features Tom Hardy returning to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Fans across the country can watch the movie from October 14 in theatres near them, however, the audiences in Maharashtra will have to wait a bit longer since the movie will be releasing in the state on October 22.

In the movie, Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, while serial killer Cletus Kasady escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. Watch the trailer of the movie below-

Possible Venom and Spider-Man crossover?

Fans of both the franchise have been eagerly waiting for a cross of Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Hardy in an interview with Esquire talked about the possibility of a crossover between Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. He said, "Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that."

He further said that if both sides were willing to ahead with the project it would be great and he doesn't understand why it cant be done. He said, "Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business."

(Image: Instagram/@venommovie)