'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Smashes Box Office On Its First Weekend; Read

The highly-anticipated Hollywood film, Venom 2 aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally made its way to India and was released on October 14. However, as theatres in Maharashtra remain closed, many fans and followers await its premiere on the big screen on October 22, when theatres reopen. Even though fans from the state are unable to watch the film immediately, several others headed to the cinema halls as soon as the film was released. The film has earned a whopping Rs 15.50 Crore on its first weekend.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' movie box office collection

Featuring Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel' Cinematic Universe's (MCU) most complex characters, did exceedingly well at the box office. Fans have shown their love as soon as Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Venom 2 collects a whopping amount of Rs. 15.50 Crores GBO on its first weekend. This also marks the biggest opening weekend for any Bollywood and Hollywood film in India post the reopening of theatres in the month of July. A Thursday release along with a long festive weekend has made Venom: Let There Be Carnage the first choice for youngsters.

Venom movie collections

Day 1 - 3.71

Day 2 - 4.13

Day 3 - 3.77

Day 4 - 3.89

Total - 15.50cr

So far, netizens have taken to their social media handles and hailed the film. They went on to praise the post-credit scene of the action film. Helmed by Andy Serkis, the movie also features Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage alongside Hardy. The movie follows Eddie Brock, essayed by Hardy, who is seen struggling to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, while serial killer Cletus Kasady escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' trailer

Venom 2 has been in the spotlight ever since its helmer, Andy Serkis mentioned the Venom and Spider-Man crossover on the big screen for the first time since the 2007's Spider-Man 3. In his interview with ComicBook, Serkis had stated that marks the first official crossover between Marvel's Spider-Man and Sony's Venom franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to release on the big screen on December 21, 2021.

(With inputs from PR)

(Image: @venommovie/Instagram)