'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Star Tom Hardy Raves About Woody Harrelson

Audiences are back at the theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic and records too are tumbling at the box office. One of the movies that are doing well at the ticket windows is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Tom Hardy-Woody Harrelson starrer seems to be entertaining lovers of superhero and action films.

One of the highlights of the movie is the face-off between Venom, played by Tom Hardy, and Carnage, essayed by Woody Harrelson. Amid the intense action on screen. The actor duo seems to be gelling well off-screen. The Black Hawk Down star raved about his on-screen nemesis recently, and unlike Harrelson's menacing avatar on-screen, called him a 'cool' person.

Tom Hardy on Venom: Let There Be Carnage co-star Woody Harrelson

Tom Hardy, in an interview with Movie Web, called Harrelson 'one of the coolest people' he had ever met. He stated that his co-star was 'formiddable', both as an actor and a human being.

Hardy also stated that there was nothing one can present to him that would 'shock' him and that he had an answer or solution to everything. Hardy also stated that he always had a 'story to tell.'

Calling Harrelson 'wonderful' artist and one with a 'brilliant, talented playful creative mind, he said that it was an 'absolute joy' to collaborate with him.

As per reports, the movie took an impressive opening at the box office. It opened at $90 million in its debut over the weekend, creating a record in the COVID-19 era. The movie beat the collections of its predecessor and is now set to be one of the top grosser this year.

The success of other Marvel ventures like Black Widow and Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings once again showcased the impact of the banner on moviegoers.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hit the theatres on October 1 in the United States of America after screening for lucky fans in London on September 14. The movie has been directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. Tom Hardy has also been listed as one of the names behind the story.