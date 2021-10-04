'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Marks Biggest Opening Weekend Since COVID, Earns $90.1M

Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage has broken several records ever since its theatrical premiere in North America. The Tom Hardy-starrer action film collected a whopping $90.1 million at the box office, bagging the title for the biggest opening weekend by a film ever since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per People reports, the superhero film has dethroned Marvel's Black Widow, which made collections of around $80 million domestically after its July premiere.

The film witnessed a theatrical release in the US on October 1, 2021, after its original premiere date in October last year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom, the movie comes as a sequel to the 2018 Venom as well as the second instalment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage breaks box office records

Apart from becoming the highest weekend opener since the beginning of the pandemic, the Andy Serkis directorial also shattered the opening weekend collection of the 2018 Venom, which earned a little over $80 million. The movie stars Hardy as an investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who turns host for the alien symbiote Venom, called Carnage. Apart from the 44-year-old actor, the movie's ensemble cast includes Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

The movie was also screened at the Cineworld Leicester Square, London in September 2021, as a 'Fan First' event, which was attended by Hardy and the film's director. The screenplay has been curated by Kelly Marcel, while Columbia Pictures, in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures bankrolled the film. The movie was originally said to have been inspired by the comic book story Maximum Carnage as well as the 1996 series story The Venom Saga.

In a conversation with People about Venom's sequel, Hardy and Serkis mentioned their willingness to work together, owing to their 'very similar sensibilities' and their interest in embarking on the 'the dark end of the swimming pool'. The first instalment of the franchise is said to have grossed more than $856 million worldwide. Tom Hardy has already confirmed that there will be a third instalment in the franchise.

