'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Unveils New Character Posters; Teases Return Of She-Venom

Ahead of the release of the upcoming film 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', the makers have teased the fans with the brand new character posters of the cast. The posters have also revealed the return of She-Venom, a character introduced in 2018’s Venom when the symbiote bonded with Anne Weying played by Michelle Williams.

The new set of posters introduces the four main characters in a small silhouette of their super-counterparts. Tom Hardy, who is leading the pack as Eddie Brock or Venom, can be seen half-covered with the Venom symbiote. While a similar poster of Woody Harrelson, who essays serial killer Cletus Kasady, revealed with his face half-covered with Carnage symbiote. Besides him, the character poster of Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek has also been revealed.

Take a look at the posters:

We are Venom. Tom Hardy stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/qUXGeUjmUk — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

The world will see red. Woody Harrelson stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/boiYnmFQ7x — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

Keep your eyes open and your ears closed. Naomie Harris stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/hFkZo4q7zc — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

Michelle Williams returns as She-Venom

The new batch of the character posters has revealed the return of She-Venom in the sequel of 2018's Venom. Michelle Williams will reprise her role as Anne Weying, while her She-Venom silhouette indicates either Venom is once again bonding with her or that Anne will get a symbiote of her own. In a cryptic tweet that read, "She’s back in black, " the makers have hinted at a new symbiote of her own.

She’s back in black. Michelle Williams stars in #Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters October 1. Tickets on sale now. pic.twitter.com/RjyKjI6OKl — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 20, 2021

In the 2018's film Venom, She-Venom showed up in a scene with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) where he got separated from his symbiote. Later, Venom Eddie Rock's symbiote, bonds with Anne with a French kiss and gets transferred. If She-Venom is returning one can wonder to get to see more confusing scenes in the upcoming sequel.

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage or popularly known as Venom 2, is the second instalment in the Venom series. The Sony/Marvel film is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021. The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 15, however, recently pushed ahead and will debut in theatres much before the initial date.

According to Deadline, the success of recently released films titled Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings is the major reason behind preponing Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film has now been preponed to October 1 for the US, while the release date for the UK is yet to come. Earlier, the film was slated to release much before on September 24, 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the halt on theatres, the film's release was pushed to October 15, 2021.

(Image: @VENOMMOVIE/Twitter)