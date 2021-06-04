Vera Farmiga And Patrick Wilson Tease 'Hawkeye' And "a Bigger And Better 'Aquaman 2'"

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who will be next seen playing the on-screen version of the famous self-styled demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in the next film that is a part of The Conjuring universe, titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, have quite recently teased their own respective individual superhero projects. Vera Farmiga, for the uninitiated, is also a part of the Hawkeye cast list. The upcoming MCU Disney+ show will introduce Hailee Steinfeld as the MCU's next Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and will see Farmiga as her criminally-inclined mother, Eleanor Bishop. Read on to know more.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on their respective superhero projects:

While on the subject, Wilson, during a conversation with the officials at ET, shared that when the director (Aquaman helmer James Wan) returns for a sequel, it generally tends to be "bigger and better and broader and funnier, more action, more character work". Additionally, Wilson hinted that the writers, the list of which also includes Jason Momoa now, have "upped the ante". While concluding his statement regarding the same, Wilson shared that he himself will begin filming for the same within two months from now. Farmiga, on the other hand, while talking about the "special" project which is the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, said that she will be seen playing the "mama" to the character of Kate Bishop on the show. Farmiga revealed that she had "a blast" filming it and it's going to be "really special". As far as Aquaman 2 release date is concerned, it is scheduled for a December 2022 release as of now.

About Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's upcoming film:

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be seen reprising their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It once again. The film is based on the story of the case that centred on Arne Johnson, who killed his landlord in the year 1981. Post his arrest, Johnson went on to claim demonic possession as a defence, making him the first one in the history of the United States to do so. Soon, the case would come to be known as the" Devil Made Me Do It" case, which has been incorporated in the upcoming film's title. As far as The Conjuring 3 release date in India is concerned, nothing has been revealed yet. Globally, the film will be released in regions where theatres are operational as well as on HBO Max.

