Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson Give Insight Into 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

The Conjuring Universe is about to embark upon a new chapter in the franchise, and fans are all for it. While previous films like The Nun have had average reviews from viewers, the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reportedly aims to change the foundation of the franchise itself. According to bloody-disgusting.com, the third chapter in the Conjuring universe promises to go even darker. The Conjuring Sequel is slated to release on June 4, 2021.

More about the Conjuring Sequel

According to the same report, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is based on a "true story" and will once again follow the lives of the real life ghostbusters/ exorcists, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens will reportedly take on a case involving a man who was tried for murder, Arne Johnson, but blamed his crimes on "demonic possession".

While the real life murder serves as the basis for the upcoming film, the introduction of the justice system in the franchise will bring about something new. Ed and Lorraine Warren will reportedly attempt to convince skeptics about the paranormal. Makers of the film, at an event, talked about since the viewers are now comfortable with the Warrens and their work, the "haunted house has now become a comfortable setting".

They explained how so far into the franchise, they have an opportunity to have the characters be in places viewers haven't seen them in before. The makers also spoke about three sequences in the film, which are not in the trailer explaining how the viewers will definitely enjoy them. Producer, Peter Safran also weighed in and spoke about how the film is sensitive to the fact that the case is based on something that happened in real life, and the murder victim was very real.

He also spoke about how the film will require the "most love from Ed and Lorraine Warren". Patrick Wilson, who plays Ed Warren, agreed with the sentiment talking about how since the films follow the "good guys" instead of the villain unlike other horror films, the movies require as much love between the characters as the scares. He mentioned, "If you’re going to have these terrifying scares, then we want to have as many love moments as you can".

Vera Farmiga, who plays the character of Lorraine Warren, also gave some insight into her own character talking about how Lorraine's unique powers will also take a front seat this time. Vera Farmiga also talked about how this was some of the "biggest stuff" she'd had to play in her career. She also mentioned how Lorraine's clairvoyance "gets put to the test". She ultimately concluded the interaction saying, "For me, it’s more of a love story than it is a horror story".

Image - Still from The Conjuring 3 trailer

