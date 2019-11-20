Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama Will Be Shot In Foreign Locations?

Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in an action movie next. His next movie is a superhero film by the director Aditya Dhar. This is the second time that Vicky will be working with Aditya Dhar after the movie URI: The Surgical Strike. Director Aditya revealed that the movie will be shot in foreign locations.

ALSO READ | Guess The Leading Lady Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Sardar Udham Singh?

Here are the details Aditya shared:

A report in a leading news portal has shared all the details of the new movie as revealed by Aditya. The name of the movie will be The Immortal Ashwatthama. Dhar also talked about how the film's production date has been set as well.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal’s Best Casual Outfits To Sport For Your Next Outing

Aditya Dhar did an interview with a daily newspaper, the report claims. In that interview, Aditya revealed that soft preparations of the movie have begun in September. He also talked about how the formal preps for the production will start in the next fortnight. The director also talked about how they will be shooting the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal: 5 Times The 'Raazi' Actor Rocked The Ethnic Attire

The makers of the movie have shortlisted some great foreign cities and places for the shooting of the film. These include Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia. Dhar also talked about collaborations with teams from all over the world when it comes to all the action sequences that will be a part of the film since it's a superhero flick. He also talked about how the VFX and post-production will be done in the US.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Spend Quality Time Amid Link-up Rumours, Leave Fans Excited

The director also talked about how he approached Vicky Kaushal with the idea of The Immortal Ashwatthama. He revealed that he met Kaushal and narrated the story to him and also to producer Ronnie Screwvala. The two loved the idea and gave Aditya a thumbs up for the film. Dhar also shared that he has very carefully thought about how Vicky Kaushal will look and appear in the movie. He talked about how the actor might also have to lose weight. Kaushal's look in the movie will come as a surprise for fans of the actor.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal And Other Actors Who Lost Weight For Their Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.