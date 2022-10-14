Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed David Beckham-tattoo That Sparked Divorce Rumours

Victoria Beckham has set the record straight after reports suggested that all is not well between her and football legend David Beckham.

Victoria sparked separation rumours last month as fans noticed she no longer had the tattoo of her husband's initials on her wrist. The Spice Girls alum put an end to rift reports by revealing that she's removing multiple tattoos from her body, not just the David Beckham one, as they didn't look as pretty.

In a recent appearance on America's Today Show, she said, "I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate," noting that David and her kids are covered in 'beautiful' tattoos.

She continued, "Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that." Victoria concluded, adding, "The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that."

The 48-year-old also reacted to rift rumours that originated due to her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to Nicola Peltz earlier this year. According to Page Six, Victoria mentioned that it was a 'beautiful wedding' and it meant so much to her just seeing her son happy.

When asked about her takeaways from marriage to David, which she can impart to her kids, Victoria added, "I think it’s about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open."

On the work front, Victoria had her first-ever fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week, where she showcased her Spring 2023 'Ready-to-wear' collection. The show was attended by David as well as their kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, all of whom were seated in the front row. Her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz was also in attendance.

Victoria also shed a tear while taking the final bow on the runway as she saw her whole family rooting for her. “I planned on coming out having a great picture at the end of the show and I just saw my husband, I saw my children, I saw my parents and I just got very emotional," she stated.

(IMAGE: AP)