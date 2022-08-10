Victoria Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Clash Is Result Of 'issues Between Two Families': Report

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's rumoured clash has been the talk of the town over the past few months. Reportedly, the cold war between the two originated in April this year. Earlier, after sharing a cryptic note on her social media handle about the difficult and vulnerable state of her life, Nicola Peltz almost confirmed her strained relationship with Victoria Beckham.

However, the latest reports suggest that the duo is just "collateral damage" in a much bigger family feud and there's just not an issue between the duo but there’s "an issue between the two families" that acted as a catalyst for the ongoing tensions.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's ongoing feud

As per Page Six, amid the ongoing tension between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, reports about trouble between the Beckham and Peltz clans have surfaced online. A close source to the two families revealed to the portal that it's 'pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families.' Adding to this, the source stated-

"Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together." Further explaining the family feud, the source continued, "It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet."

Nicola Peltz shares a cryptic post

Amid the ongoing family tensions, Nicola Peltz took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional message while detailing the difficult and vulnerable state of her life. Peltz wrote in the caption, "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me."

Further thanking her fans for the constant love and support, Peltz continued, "I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

