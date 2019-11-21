'Vikings' Spin-off 'Valhalla' Heads To Netflix With A New Set Of Characters

Here is a piece of good news for all fans of Vikings — a spin-off of the television drama series titled Vikings: Valhallah has been announced. The series will be available only on Netflix. The creator of the show has decided to switch from conventional sources of media to the latest format of content viewing. The crew is going forward with their sixth and final season of the show which will bring an end to the Vikings saga. Reportedly, the Vikings creator Michael Hirst and its studio MGM Television have been asked to deliver 24 episodes of the new series.

About Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhallah is going to be set 100 years after the end of Vikings, which might just hint that the original actors will not be featured in the series and Travis Fimmel, Alexander Ludwig, and Katheryn Winnick could appear in flashbacks. The show will revolve around Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King, William the Conqueror. Reportedly, the show will be set in the 1060s and might just follow the end of Viking presence in England also include the reign of William the Conquerer.

Today, we reflect on King Ragnar. After seizing Paris, he returned to Kattegat a victor, but seriously ill. He flashed in and out of a fever dream, and saw himself at Valhalla's gates, only to be shut out. pic.twitter.com/UvrPWMtBB3 — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) November 21, 2019





Why Netflix?

Switching to the internet streaming platform might just seem the most reasonable step for the creators of the show. Getting such shows on the platform is not a new thing for Netflix and they have done the same with Lucifer. It seems like a win-win situation for both the sides as Netflix will give them a platform to stream and the show will add their ready-made audience to Netflix’s viewer list.

