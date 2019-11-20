Vikings | Upcoming Spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla To Stream On Netflix

Vikings is a historical and action-adventure drama debuted in 2013. Vikings are inspired by the sagas of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, one of the best-known legendary Norse heroes. The series was originally aired on History TV. However, now the saga will continue to stream on Netflix. According to an international news daily, creator Michael Hirst has decided to continue the epic tale, with the title, Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla to stream on Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the events of the original show. According to Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla will follow the famous Vikings like Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. Like Vikings, this show will be filmed in Ireland, largely with the same crew, including executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan. Hirst has signed Jeb Stuart to be the showrunner. The original Vikings series currently is not available on Netflix; it’s streaming Amazon Prime Video. Netflix is expected to pursue SVOD rights to Vikings to have on the platform alongside spinoff Vikings: Valhalla.

Talking about the upcoming season to a news daily, the creator, Michael Hirst said that he is very excited about the announcement and the continuation of their Vikings saga. He added that he is aware that the millions of Viking fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in their show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart will pen the new story-lines.

