Vin Diesel Agrees To Giving 'a Lot Of Tough Love' To Dwayne Johnson On 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had a conflict regarding the Fast & Furious film series. While Diesel leads the movies as Dominic "Dom" Toretto, Johnson was seen as agent Luke Hobbs in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth part, and even got his spin-off project, Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham. The Rock didn't appear in the latest release, F9: The Fast Saga and it is said to be due to his differences with Diesel. Now, Vin opened up about their squabble.

Vin Diesel explains feud with Dwayne Johnson

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Vin Diesel talked about the dispute between him and Dwayne Johnson. He said that it was a "tough character" to embody, the Hobbs character, a government agent tasked to stop Dom and his gang. The actor recalled that his approach at the time was "a lot of tough love" to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.

Diesel hinted that his duty as a rough producer originated the difference in opinion. He mentioned that as a producer to say that okay, they are going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and they are going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know—Hobbs hits people like a ton of bricks. The Bloodshot star noted that it is something that he is proud of, the character's aesthetic.

Vin Diesel added that getting things right with the Rock playing Luke Hobbs took a lot of work. He asserted that they had to get there and sometimes, he could give "a lot of tough love" to others. Diesel noted that it was "not Felliniesque," but he would do anything he would have to do, in order to get performances on point in anything he is producing.

Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham did well at the box-office, and a sequel is currently in development. Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9 is also having a good run in theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film series is expected to end with two more installments. The Rock could make an appearance in those movies with Vin Diesel. However, there is no confirmation yet.

