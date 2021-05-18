Vin Diesel Feels 'blessed And Grateful' As 'F9' 'dominates' Burj Khalifa; Watch

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel took to his Instagram account to share a video ahead of F9: The Fast Saga release. In the video, the trailer of the movie was being displayed on the tallest building, Burj Khalifa. While sharing the video, the actor wrote that he feels "Blessed and grateful". Making the announcement, Burj Khalifa also revealed that the movie is releasing worldwide. On May 19, the movie will hit the theatres in South Korea and it will reach the United States on June 25. The comment section is filled with the fans showing their excitement for the release. Check it out.

Vin Diesel shares video of F9 trailer on Burj Khalifa

(Image Courtesy: Vin Diesel's Instagram)

#F9 dominates the tallest building in the world - the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. See F9 in US theaters on June 25. pic.twitter.com/iR4ZC2n4Tg — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) May 17, 2021

Earlier, the actor shared a video where he honoured all the women of the Fast and Furious franchise. The video features glimpses of Cardi B, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie Emmanuel who are seen in the action sequences from the upcoming F9 movie.

In the video, Charlize Theron says that women "raise the bar" and "do the unexpected". Michelle Rodriguez, on the other hand, says that this time they are "not holding back" when it comes to action sequences. Rapper Cardi B will be seen in the movie as Leysa, a person who has a connection with Dom's past. Sharing the video, Vin Diesel wrote in the caption, "Women of our millennium! Proud of my Fast family." Check out the video.

A look at the F9 cast

F9: The Fast Saga marks the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length film released overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. It is a sequel to the 2017 movie The Fate of the Furious. The main cast of the franchise will reprise their roles in this instalment. Vin Diesel will return as Dominic Toretto who is now enjoying some family time with Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) and their son Brian. Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will also be seen in the movie. Other than them, the fans will also see new entrants in John Cena and singer Cardi B in action. There will also be a cameo appearance of singer Ozuna. Watch the F9 trailer.

