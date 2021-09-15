Vin Diesel on Tuesday, September 14, made an emotional birthday post for his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker. Having shared screen in several instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise, Diesel and Walker have publicly positioned themselves like ‘brothers’ on numerous occasions. Now, seven years after the actor’s tragic death, co-star Diesel once again penned an emotional note to remind the fans of their relationship.

Paul Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7 in 2013, when he died in a tragic car accident. The film was completed after the makers changed the story to honour Walker by making his character Brian, have a happy ending in the film. Since then, the franchise has slipped in the Brian character in and out using Walker’s brother and with the help of CGI for fans to remember the actor. At the same time, the co-stars of the film have also openly talked about missing their friends in real life.

Vin Diesel's message on Paul Walker's 46th birth anniversary

Walker’s birthday falls on September 12, and many actors including his Fast and Furious co-stars extended their wishes. However, it was Vin Diesel’s emotional post that stood out. Diesel shared a picture of him and Walker in Furious 7 and wrote, "So much to tell you..." Diesel's sweet message continued with "normally I would say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday... but by the safe outcome, I know you were there with me in spirit." The actor ended the note by writing, "Miss you. Always."

The post was well-received by fans on social media who joined Diesel in wishing the actor on his birthday. While many wished the actor on his day and reminisced his memories, a few others pointed out that the actor lives on in his friends and fans’ memories. Meanwhile, another Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson shared an old behind the scenes video of Paul Walker from Fast and Furious 2 and wrote “Happy birthday P-Dubber love you always bro,” to wish the late actor.

Paul Walker died back in November 2013 at the age of 40 as a passenger in a single-car crash alongside his friend and driver Roger Rodas. The accident was allegedly caused by driving into a gas pipe. At the time of his demise, Walker had not completed filming Furious 7, and after several rewrites, Walker’s brother Cody and Caleb, filled in for Walker in the film. The popular Wiz Khalifa song See You Again featuring Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film’s track as a tribute to Walker.

Image: Instagram/ @VinDiesel