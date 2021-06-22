Vin Diesel Reveals 'Fast And Furious' Franchise To Have 'greatest Finale In History'

The cast of the Fast and Furious franchise is all set to bid farewell to the action movie series. At the F9 premiere in the US, lead cast Vin Diesel spoke on the franchise's end and how it would be historical. The fan-favourite movie series started off with their main focus on illegal street racing and then veered towards spying and carrying out heists. After more than ten movies, F9 being the latest release, the movie franchise would soon be ending with two sequels to the upcoming movie.

Vin Diesel reveals many teasers about the Fast and Furious franchise finale

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Vin Diesel claimed that the franchise's finale would be "the greatest finale in cinematic history". During the interview, he revealed that F9 would start to perfectly align the remaining two movies of the franchise. F9 released theatrically on May 19, 2021, internationally and will be releasing on June 25, 2021, in the United States of America. In a recent interview, the movie's director Justin Lin confirmed that F9 would be the beginning of the last chapter of The Fast and Furious franchise.

The cast was invited to a red carpet event for the movie's premiere. There Vin spoke about the newest addition to the franchise's cast, Cardi B. Cardi will be playing the character of Leysa in the action film, which was revealed by Diesel in October 2019. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Diesel claimed that Cardi B would be part of the F10 film as well. Her character's story would continue in the sequel.

Diesel claimed that Cardi was just in time for playing the character in the F9 cast. Justin Lin too said that he was pleased to have the rapper in the cast. He said that Cardi was able to quickly be a part of the cast's family and that she was already embedded in the overall Fast and Furious franchise. Further, he claimed that he was excited to explore the WAP rapper's character, Leysa.

Cardi described her character as powerful and strong. She claimed that Diesel had approached her for a role and she knew that he was referring to Fast and Furious. She also said that she was excited to learn about the character.

Image: Vin Diesel's Instagram

