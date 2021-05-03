Vin Diesel Reveals He Was Initially Unsure About Being A Part Of 'Fast And Furious' Films

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel who is one of the OG cast members of the blockbuster franchise, The Fast and Furious movies recently confessed that he was not initially sure about being a part of the Fast and Furious Saga. In fact, the script of the movie had to be altered a bit by the makers in order to make Vin comfortable with being a part of the first Fast and Furious movie.

Vin Diesel was unsure of being part of the Fast And Furious movies

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly's Binge podcast, Vin Diesel shared that Universal Pictures came to him with the script of Fast and Furious and said that they have got a movie that is about illegal car racing and they would like Vin to play the character of a tough guy who likes breaking laws but at the same time has a heart and a code of conduct. He agreed to listen to the script as Universal was a part of his other movie Pitch Black which was the first big-budget movie that Vin acted in.

The actor narrated the first scene that was described to him by the makers was the first scene that was showcased in the movie in which the camera goes through his eye and down his arm and into the engine. Revealing that this was the only scene that was narrated to him then, Vin shared that his initial response was "Yes. I am in."

Vin Diesel was not happy with the script

However, the actor started having doubts about the movie after some time. Recalling that day, Vin shared that he was supposed to fly to Australia for the premiere of his movie Pitch Black and a day before that he read the Fast and Furious script. He shared that after reading the script he felt conflicted as it was not what he thought it would be. He stated that the makers had then altered the script to his liking and the rest is history.

Talking about his character, the actor shared, "The irony is, I felt like I had gotten what the character wanted to be in the first script, but I felt there were things conflicting with this truth - and that’s where David Ayer came in. I remember him saying, ‘The Dom character is so complex, I’ve never seen anything like it since Alonzo (Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning role in Training Day). I appreciated that he was able to see the complexities of the character." He signed off by saying that some characters need fine-tuning and he feels really lucky that the makers were open to the change as they really wanted Vin Diesel to play the role of Dom in the franchise.

About F9's release

The franchise is currently gearing up for the release of its ninth installation, F9 which is slated to release in June 2021. Besides Vin Diesel, the F9 cast also features Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena among several others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vin Diesel Instagram)