Vin Diesel Showers Love On 'best Sister' Jordana Brewster Ahead Of 'F9' Premiere

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time. The 9th edition of the movie is all set to release on 25th June in the US. The movie will feature Vin Diesel in the lead role alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. Recently Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and shared a video with his co-star Jordana Brewster who plays Paul Walker's wife in the movie ahead of the F9 premiere . In the video, Vin expressed his love for his sister aka Jordana and the duo also spoke about the overwhelming response to their movie's trailer.

Vin Diesel calls Jordana Brewster his 'best sister'

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Fast and Furious with his co-star Jordana Brewster. In the video, Vin called Jordana his best sister, and expressed his love. The duo thanked the fans for the response they showed for the movies trailer. Jordana who plays Mia Toretto i.e Vin's sister in the movie said that seeing fans' response filled her up with so much love. In the video, Vin also says that they have begun shooting for the 10th edition of the movie. Vin while sharing the video wrote, "Love my sister".

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker reacted to the video and left a comment saying "All love" with a heart emoticon. Jordana also left a comment on the post and wrote "I love you so much brother".

Vin Diesel reveals F11 will be the last movie in the franchise

A few days ahead of the F9 premiere, Vin Diesel during F9's press junket revealed that the Fast and Furious franchise will be coming to an end with F11. Vin stated that "Every story deserves its own ending". The actor also revealed that when he told his daughter about the franchise coming to an end, she started crying.

IMAGE: VIN DIESEL'S INSTAGRAM

