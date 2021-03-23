Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old Son Is All Set To Make His Debut In Upcoming Fast & Furious 9

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is all set to appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 which is titled F9. According to documents obtained by TMZ, it has been reported that Vin Diesel's son, Vincent Sinclair's debut will be in the upcoming F9. Vin Diesel's son will apparently be playing a younger Dominic (his dad's character) in flashback scenes. The amount of screen time or the number of scenes that Sinclair will appear in remains unclear; however, it was reported that his contract pays him $1,005 on a daily basis.

According to Variety, Vincent Sinclair filmed all of his scenes for the upcoming movie in 2019. The filming for the movie began in June 2019 and wrapped up in November 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film which was scheduled for a release in 2020 had to be delayed first to April 2, 2021, then to May 28 and most recently to June 25, 2021. The film is slated to release theatrically in June 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 cast, plot and more

According to Variety, director Justin Lin is all set to return to direct the final two instalments of the franchise having directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth instalments. The main storyline which revolves around Vin Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto, and his family will come to an end while spinoff movies based on the supporting characters in the film are currently in development. F9 will pick up right after the events of the eighth movie from 2017.

According to the same report, in this new chapter, Dominic Toretto will face his younger brother Jakob which will be played by John Cena, a deadly assassin working with old foe Cipher played by Charlize Theron, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. The Fast & Furious 9 cast will also include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Helen Mirren. Child actor Alex McGee played a young Dom in flashbacks in Furious 7 back in 2015. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in March 2020, Diesel also revealed that Cardi B will be making an appearance in the upcoming film. He mentioned how his six-year-old daughter, Pauline Sinclair wanted this specific piece of casting to happen and so he had to make it happen.

