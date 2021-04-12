Vin Diesel's Dominican Republic Neighbour Complains Against His Security Team

Recently, one of Vin Diesel's neighbours in the Dominican Republic shared the turmoil that he and others are facing due to the security guards of the actor. He claimed that his guards were aggressive and even blocked the traffic and the pedestrians in order to guard Vin Diesel and his family. The neighbour wrote a letter through which he assured the actor that they weren’t a threat to him or his family.

Vin Diesel’s Dominican Republic neighbour calls his security guards aggressive

According to a report by TMZ, Vin Diesel rented a place in a gated community in the Dominican Republic where his 12 security guards became troublesome for his neighbours. One of the neighbours even wrote a letter to Vin Diesel after an incident on Easter when the guards blocked the traffic so that Vin and his kids could bicycle. In the letter, the neighbour stated that for a few weeks he had personally witnessed and heard from fellow home runners the unprecedented and abusive display of his security people around our homes and beach. He even added how his security guards were interrogating them, blocking the streets with their five or six SUVs and even stopping the residents while walking when Vin came out to ride the bicycle. Vin Diesel’s neighbour also stated how over ten years the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in their very small, private and very secure community. He further stated how Vin Diesel should know that he was visiting a community where no one was a threat to him nor anyone else that visited them.

One of the close sources of the actor responded to the neighbour’s letter by stating how Vin Diesel had been going to the Dominican Republic for twenty years and has gotten along great with everyone. The source then addressed the Easter incident stating how the actor was riding his bike with his kids and handing out Easter baskets to workers in the community and added that there was extra security as his family was around. He also stated how it was never Vin’s intent to trouble his neighbours and mentioned how he loved the community and had brought production to the area. The source also stated how Vin wanted to help employ the people of the area and there were all Dominicans in his security team.

About Vin Diesel’s latest films

Vin Diesel’s highly anticipated Fast and Furious 9’s release date has been set in June 2021 while the actor has been gearing up for the release of Avatar 2, Avatar 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder.

