Violet McGraw Joins Cast Of Tech-horror 'M3GAN' Alongside Allison Williams

Child actor Violet McGraw has now been roped in on the upcoming thriller movie M3GAN, which will be bankrolled by Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster. The actor was last seen in the movie Our Friend, which arrived in theatres earlier this year, and is now all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut soon. Scroll down to find out more about her upcoming movie M3GAN.

Violet McGraw joins the cast of M3GAN

According to Deadline, Violet McGraw will be starring along with Allison Williams in the tech horror thriller M3GAN. The movie will be helmed by Gerard Johnstone and its screenplay is written by Akela Cooper.

M3GAN’s plot is based on a story authored by James Wan, who is bankrolling the project along with Jason Blum. Williams will play the role of Gemma in the movie; she is a top-notch roboticist and works at a toy company. She uses her knowledge with artificial intelligence and develops M3GAN. The latter is a life-like doll who is programmed to be a kid’s best friend and a parent’s greatest supporter. Gemma who unpredictably gains custody of her orphaned niece registers the M3GAN prototype to help her and the movie chronicles around how this decision causes severe consequences. The movie will have Michael Clear from Atomic Monster, Judson Scott, as well as Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Blumhouse with Allison Williams as executive producers.

Violet McGraw who is repped by Industry Entertainment, Coast to Coast, and Schreck Rose Dapello, has appeared in a list of films prior to this. She was seen in the indie drama Our Friend, sharing screen space with Casey Affleck, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson. The movie recently released in theatres and also on Amazon Prime.

Violet will be seen playing the role of the younger version of Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova in the Marvel Studios' Black Widow. She will also be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming horror-thriller Separation, which will feature Rupert Friend. The child star was also seen in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and Warner Bros’ The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

Promo Image Source: Violet McGraw's Instagram