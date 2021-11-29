Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Designer, Passes Away At 41 After Battling Rare Form Of Cancer

Virgil Abloh, the popular American fashion designer who was well-known for his Chicago street fashion passed away at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 28. The Louis Vuitton designer is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

Born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, Virgil Abloh was the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection from 2018 until he passed away on 28th November 2021. He entered the fashion fraternity with an internship at Fendi alongside Kanye West in 2009.

What happened to Virgil Abloh?

As Virgil Abloh breathes his last at 41, his friends and family took to his Instagram handle and informed everyone about his demise. They further mentioned that the designer was battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma for over two years. It was further revealed how he chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019 undergoing numerous challenging treatments and all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

Stating further, it was mentioned Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design and recalled his words. It read, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself," believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. His folks then thanked everyone for their love and support and even urge for privacy as their grieve and celebrate Virgil's life.

Numerous celebrity artists took to Virgil Abloh's Instagram post and extended their condolences on his sudden demise. Marc Jacobs stated 'I am so sorry to read this. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. May you Rest In Peace and Power dear Virgil,' while Shane Gonzales wrote that he could not believe it and added how Virgil inspired millions to be themselves and bring their creativity to the world. He wrote 'I can’t believe i’m reading this. Virgil inspired millions, if not more, to be themselves and bring their creativity to the world. He taught me that making mistakes can be a good thing. Rest In Peace Virgil. Thank you.'

Image: Instagram/@virgilabloh