Waiting For 'Loki' Series? Here're Best Tom Hiddleston Movies To Watch In The Meantime

Tom Hiddleston will soon be seen in Marvel's Loki series on Disney+ Hotstar. He returns as the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor has received praises for his performance in the MCU. There are several other films of Hiddleston that his fans can watch before release of Loki series.

Tom Hiddleston's movies to watch as Loki arrives soon

Unrelated

Tom Hiddleston made his big-screen acting debut in 2006 with Unrelated. Written and directed by Joanna Hogg, it was a British drama film starring Kathryn Worth, Mary Roscoe, David Rintoul, Emma Hiddleston, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and others. The plot shows a woman going on a holiday in Tuscany with a friend's family as she is unhappy in her relationship.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Released in 2013, Only Lovers Left Alive has Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton in the lead roles as two vampires. The comedy-drama movie focuses on their romance which is interrupted by the arrival of the lady vampire's uncontrollable younger sister. It also features Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, Slimane Dazi, and John Hurt. The film earned acclaims from the critics.

Crimson Peak

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Crimson Peak is a gothic romance film set in Victorian-era England. It received mostly positive reviews for performances, direction, and production values. The movie hasTom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam, and Jim Beaver.

Kong: Skull Island

The reboot of the King Kong franchise and the second film in Legendary's Monsterverse is Kong: Skull Island. The cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Jing Tian, John Ortiz, Toby Kebbell, Corey Hawkins, Shea Whigham, Jason Mitchell, Terry Notary, Thomas Mann, and John C. Reilly. The movie was a success at the box office.

War Horse

Tom Hiddleston played Captain James Nicholls in Steven Spielberg-directed War Horse. The film was a major name during the award season in 2012 with six nominations at the 84th Academy Awards. With Jeremy Irvine as the lead in his feature debut, the ensemble cast has Emily Watson, David Thewlis, Niels Arestrup, Peter Mullan, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others.

Midnight in Paris

Midnight in Paris is considered one of the best fantasy comedy-drama films and director Woody Allen's finest work in recent years. It features Tom Hiddleston as American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, with Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Alison Pill, Corey Stoll, Adrien Brody, Kathy Bates, and others. The plot follows a screenwriter who goes on a trip to Paris with his fiancee's family and finds himself mysteriously in the 1920s every midnight.

IMAGE: KONGSKULLISLANDMOVIE INSTAGRAM

