'Walking Dead' Season 11 Release Date & Time: How To Watch 'Walking Dead' Season 11 Online

The Walking Dead Season 11 is finally underway! The bad news is that Season 11 will be the final season. However, the good news is that the series has finally begun airing and we're just as excited as you are. The Walking Dead Season 11 consists of 24 episodes, with the first 12 airing in 2021 and the final 12 airing in 2022.

How to watch 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 online?

The season premiere of The Walking Dead Season 11 aired on 22 August at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST). However, since AMC does not run in India, the episodes cannot be watched live here. For viewers outside India, you can watch all The Walking Dead Season 11 episodes on any active subscription to an OTT platform that offers AMC.

There are several other options for international viewers as well, including fuboTV, Philo, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW, and Sling TV. For viewers where AMC is available, the 11th season premiere of The Walking Dead can also be watched for free on the AMC website from 23 August. For Indian residents, you can download an official VPN which will allow you to watch the Season 11 episodes on the AMC website.

When will the Season 11 episodes be available on Netflix?

No official release date for The Walking Dead Season 11 has been announced for Netflix, yet. However, based on the series' streaming history, the upcoming season will eventually debut on Netflix. According to reports, since AMC does not air episodes everywhere in the world, The Walking Dead Season 11 will eventually be distributed by the OTT platform in only 26 different countries.

New seasons often air for three to five months after the original release dates of the episodes before being released on OTT platforms, which means we could be well into 2022 when the final season of The Walking Dead premieres on Netflix. Fans are also wondering when episode two will air.

When will 'The Walking Dead' Season 11, Episode 2 air on AMC?

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 2 will air on Sunday, 29 August 2021 on AMC.

(Image: @negansaviors54/Twitter)