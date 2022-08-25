Warner Bros Locks Release Date Of 'Conjuring' Spin-off 'The Nun 2': Check Out

After Conjuring and Annabelle trilogy, Warner Bros. Discovery is all set to expand its horror universe with the upcoming film The Nun 2. The forthcoming movie is the official sequel to the 2018 horror thriller that came out to be a huge success. As the production company announced the sequel at Comicon 2022, they have now unveiled its release date.

Warner Bros. is all set to expand the Conjuring Universe that consists of the titular franchise and its several spin-offs. While the Conjuring and Annabelle film series were widely loved by the masses, the 2018 horror thriller The Nun came out to be one of the biggest openers in the horror saga. The movie focused on the malicious spirit known as Valak, who made its debut in Conjuring 2. Following the success of the movie, Warner Bros announced its sequel at Comic-Con 2022 in April.

The Nun 2 release date

The Nun reportedly minted a total of $53.8 million on its opening day. The film further went on to collect $365.6 million worldwide. According to a report by ScreenRant, Warner Bros is looking forward to releasing the upcoming film in September, next year. As the first instalment was released on September 7, 2018, the production house announced that the upcoming movie will hit the theatres, five years after, on the same weekend, on September 8, 2023. The movie will also be the first film in the Conjuring Universe since the 2021 movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Michael Chaves, who directed the 2018 film The Conjuring: The Curse Of La Llorona and the latest outing in the spooky film franchise The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. While Warner Bros announced the upcoming sequel earlier this year, the lack of updates fueled rumours of the film being shelved. However, the release date is one of the biggest announcements in the horror saga since then. The movie will see Bonnie Aarons return to her spooky character and James Wan and Peter Safran will co-produce the project.

Image: Instagram/@thenunmovie