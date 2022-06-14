Watch: What Chris Evans Said When Asked About Shakira After Her Split With Gerard Pique

On June 8, 2022, Hollywood star Chris Evans attended the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's feature film Lightyear at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as his film opens in U.S. theatres on June 17, 2022. During the event, Evans was asked about Shakira and his response to it generated various expectations about a possible future relationship between the two. The development came in the midst of all the media turmoil that the separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique has caused.

Amid the allegations of infidelity, Shakira parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, FC Barcelona star Gerard Pique, bringing an end to their 11-year relationship.

'I’m a huge fan of hers': Chris Evans

In an interview about Lightyear, Chris Evans was asked about the Hips Don't Lie singer, to which he said, "I haven’t had a chance to meet her, but I’m a huge fan of hers". Further, when the interviewer asked Evans if he would dare to participate in a video clip alongside Shakira, he said that he would be very ashamed to be by her side because she is too good at it.

La fiesta en qué la reportera le dice que Shakira lo siguió en IG y dice que volvió loco internet. La conoces, no me encantaría, soy su fan y que si le gustaría estar en uno de sus videos. Chris Evans fan de Shakira 🔥 pic.twitter.com/62bCbAgKFT — Shakira carla #TeFelicito🤖 (@shakiracarla) June 10, 2022

More about Shakira's split with Gerard Pique

On June 4, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she will be parting ways with Gerard Pique. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read. The announcement came after a report in El Periodico claimed that Pique was involved in adultery.

Shortly after partying ways with Pique, the Waka Waka singer sparked fear among her fans after being spotted in an ambulance in Spain. Clearing the air, the 45-year-old revealed that it was her father, William Mebarak Chadid, who needed the medical facility after having a 'bad fall'.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shakira wrote, "Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th) when my dad, unfortunately, had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now."

Image: AP