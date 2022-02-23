'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story': Daniel Radcliffe Is Unidentifiable In Film's Official Pic

Daniel Radcliffe is currently busy filming the upcoming biopic of musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. While the actor is known for his ace acting skills with which he wowed the audience for over a decade in the Harry Potter series, he is seemingly all set to blow his fans' minds with the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The musician himself shared a still of Radcliffe from the film in which the Now You See Me 2 star was completely unrecognisable.

Taking to his Twitter handle, "Weird Al" Yankovic, whose real name is Alfred Matthew, shared the first official picture of Daniel Radcliffe from the upcoming movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. In the picture, Daniel looked unrecognisable as he posed as the Grammy Award-winning singer. The actor could be seen playing the accordion in long curly hair. He sported the musician's signature large retro glasses and a Hawaiian shirt. Many Twitter users were stunned to see the actor's promising look.

Sharing the picture, the comedic musician penned a hilarious caption. He wrote, "SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out." Reading the caption, the musician's fans were left in splits as they widely reacted to the picture. A fan commented, "Security will have him Wingardium Leviosa’d right out of there."

SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/XdHZBlrsPM — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 22, 2022

More about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

As per a report by Variety, the upcoming biopic's production began in Los Angeles earlier this month. The film is a Roku Original and will dive into all aspects of the musician's personal life and career. It will show his rise to fame with early tracks including Like A Surgeon and also his celebrity love affairs.

After seeing Radcliffe disguised as Al Yankovic in the first picture from the film's sets, it can be said that the actor is set to bring to life the musician's story with a powerful performance. On February 22, the actor said, "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," in a statement. "I'm honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailable true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Image: AP, Twitter/@alyankovic