Wendy Williams' Beau Mike Esterman Confirms Their Split As They 'drifted Apart'

American broadcaster and celebrity Wendy Williams' Maryland-based boyfriend Mike Esterman confirmed that the couple has parted their ways. Mike, in an exclusive conversation with The Sun, stated that the pair has drifted apart as they have no time to see each other due to his hectic work schedule. Wendy met Mike in February 2021 when he signed up to participate in a dating segment on her show, as she appealed for help in finding love again after her divorce.

Wendy Williams and boyfriend Mike Esterman split

As soon as The Sun reported the couple's split, Hollywood Life too reached out to the real estate executive and celebrity booker. In his statement to the outlet, Mike asserted that he had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, with no angles or hidden agendas. He further added that he can only wish her the best as they both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.

He concluded by saying that he has enjoyed their times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh. On the other hand, after his statement to The Sun, Esterman told Page Six that Williams deserves to be with someone who may have more time. He added that he never tried to add Wendy as a client, assuring the outlet that he was never in search of "exposure." Meanwhile, the 56-year-old American celebrity has not commented on her split from the 55-year-old real estate executive.

As mentioned earlier, Williams and Esterman were attempting to make their New York/Maryland romance work following the genesis of their romance in February and March as part of her talk show’s "Date Wendy" segment. On one of the episodes that aired on March 8, Wendy had talked about their first date where she had confessed that the duo had kissed.

Wendy Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter Sr. for 21 years. The couple parted their ways and divorced in 2019. Later, Wendy had confirmed that her former husband had fathered a child with his mistress.

IMAGE: WENDY WILLIAMS IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.