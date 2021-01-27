Wendy Williams Name-calls Ex-husband Kevin Hunter's Mistress On Her Talk Show

American television personality Wendy Williams is gearing up for the release of her biopic which is titled as Wendy Williams: What A Mess. The movie also mentions Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter's cheating scandal. On January 26, 2021, in the Hot Topics section of her talk show, she name-called Kevin's mistress and also revealed the name of the baby he had with her. Read ahead to know more.

Wendy Williams names her ex-husband's mistress on her show

In the recent episode of her talk show, Wendy was discussing her biopic and what can be expected from it. Talking about it, she said that she cannot believe how fearless she has become. She also added that she cannot believe how many people have been drawn in her situation of having spent 12 years in the entertainment industry. She, then, surprised her viewers with her husband's mistress' and their baby's name.

Welcome to Hot Topics Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car, with my money. Good morning, Journey… I think she'll be three next month don't you know. Good morning Kevin.

This is not the first time Wendy has mentioned Kevin's baby born out of wedlock. According to a report by Aceshowbiz.com, she said that she did not want to meet her and doe no want to know her either. Instead, Wendy added that Kevin and her mistress' daughter would want to meet her first. Wendy responded by saying that she is going to ask his daughter if she knows where her father was when her mother was giving birth to her. She further added that he was with her.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter got married in 1997 and also have a son together called Kevin Jr. She filed for divorce in April 2019 which was finalised in January 2020. In an interview with Extra, Wendy has stated that she knew that Kevin was cheating on her for years. She has elaborated that he had been unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with Kevin Jr. She has also called him a serial cheater. She also said that Kevin had different mistresses depending on the phase in his life.

Wendy's biopic is a Lifetime movie which is directed by Darren Grant. It stars Ciera Payton as Wendy Williams and Morocco Omari as Kevin Hunter. The movie shows Wendy's journey in the entertainment business.

