Daniel Radcliffe's Discovery For 'Harry Potter' Happened In The Most Unexpected Way; Read

The Harry Potter film franchise has made Daniel Radcliffe a household name all over the world. He has been appreciated by critics for his performances in the Harry Potter films and bringing the iconic character of Harry Potter to life. While his role in the film adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s famous novel series is familiar to all, many people may not know the events that led to Radcliffe getting cast as Harry Potter. Have a look at how the young actor was discovered and approved for the role, along with other details.

How was Daniel Radcliffe ‘discovered’ for Harry Potter?

While there are many interesting stories in the film fraternity about how some actors were found in an unexpected manner, the story that does with the discovery of Daniel Radcliffe is entertaining in itself. There have been several instances where actors have been unexpectedly found for a role, which would then become their career highlights. That is precisely what happened with Daniel when he was cast as Harry Potter. As the story goes, the young actor was nowhere near auditioning for the role when he was found by the makers of the film, according to Los Angeles Times.

He was found by producer David Heyman and writer Steve Kloves in a theatre in London in the summer of 2000. Interestingly, young Daniel was not even performing in the theatre, but merely sitting behind the two in the theatre, when he suddenly caught their eye. David Heyman described his first impressions of Daniel as “curious, funny and energetic”. He also revealed that the actor also had a “hunger for knowledge”. David had been reportedly searching for an actor that could play Harry Potter for several months before that until he finally met Radcliffe.

Appearing as the character for the first time in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, Daniel Radcliffe went on to reprise the role several times after that. The success of the Harry Potter films led to him gaining worldwide fame, along with other major actors in the film. Daniel Radcliffe has since then appeared in a number of popular films, including Now You See Me 2.

