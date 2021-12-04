'West Side Story': From Release Date, Cast, Soundtrack To Trailer, Here's All About Movie

West Side Story has been one of the classical musicals over the years. The venture has had many adaptations over the years, and the latest is the one directed by veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg. The film stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles.

The film is currently in the news as it is gearing up for release next week. Ahead of the release, here's all you need to know about the film, right from its story, soundtrack, cast, and more.

West Side Story plot

West Side Story is inspired by the Broadway musical of the same name written by Jerome Robbins in 1957, inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The plot of the movie is about the rivalry between two street gangs, Jets and Sharks, in New York. Later, things get complicated when a youngster Tony related to the Jets falls in love with Maria, the sister of one of the leaders of Sharks, Bernardo, and the conflict it further creates, before leading to a tragic end.

Spielberg has directed the venture from a screenplay penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner

West Side Story Trailer

The trailer of the venture had been released in September. It showed Maria and Tony's first meet at a dance event and the blossoming of love between them. The rivalry of the Jets and the Sharks are then shown, with visuals of them facing off and sparking the intervention of the police. The conflict, as seen through Maria's brother Bernardo, played by David Alvarez, asking her to stay away from Tony, forms the crux of the story.

West Side Story 2021 soundtracks

Leonard Bernstein has scored the music for the soundtrack of West Side Story. The lyrics have been penned by Steven Sondheim. The vocals have also been rendered by the actors of the film like Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, among others.

The soundtrack consists of 21 tracks in all. Apart from Prologue, End Credits, Finale tracks, the other tracks in the album are Jet Song, Something's Coming, three versions of The Dance at the Gym, Promenade, Maria Balcony Scene (Tonight)Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo, America, Gee, Officer Krupke, One Hand, One Heart, Cool, Tonight Quintet, The Rumble, I Feel Pretty, Somewhere and A Boy Like That/I Have a Love.

West Side Story 2021 release date

West Side Story was first screened at the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater in New York City on November 29. It is now scheduled to release in the USA on December 10.

West Side Story Cast

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play the characters, Tony and Maria. Among the other members of the cast is Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, among others. Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, and Corey Stoll are also a part of the cast.