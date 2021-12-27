Last Updated:

'West Side Story' Original Broadway Show Actor Harvey Evans Passes Away At 80

Harvey Evans was well known for being an actor, singer and dancer and took on pivotal roles in well-known Broadway musicals including 'West Side Story'.

Harvey Evans was well known for being an actor, singer and dancer and took on pivotal roles in well-known Broadway musicals including West Side Story, Anyone Can Whistle, Gypsy and more. The famous artist breathed his last at the age of 80 and passed away on Christmas Eve, on December 24. He died at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood and several fans and well-wishers mourned his loss on social media.

Original actor of West Side Story, Harvey Evans passes away at 80

Lawrence Leritz, a friend and fellow-Broadway actor alongside Harvey Evans told Billboard that the late star passed away in the  Actors Fund Home in Englewood. Leritz mentioned that Harvey was 'dearly loved' in the Broadway community and mentioned he was 'kind, embracing, funny and always had a smile on his face'.

The actor was part of several timeless shows and took on a role in Anyone Can Whistle alongside Angela Lansbury. He however was well-known for his role as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly! In an interview with Playbill in 2007, the actor mentioned he felt as though he had an angel on his shoulder, who guided him towards the 'best shows of Broadway’s golden years'. He also mentioned that there were times he was not in lead roles in musicals, but mentioned it was 'wonderful to be part of this community' anyway. The actor took on his first role and stepped into the industry with New Girl in Town, in which he starred opposite Gwen Verdon. His more well-known works of art include Sunset Boulevard, Enchanted, The Scarlet Pimpernel, West Side Story and many more.

Several fans headed to Twitter and mourned the death of the star including actor Tony Yazbeck. He called him 'kindness personified' and mentioned he would miss him loads. He wrote, "Really hard to put into words what Harvey Evans meant to me. He was kindness personified. So funny and supportive. He came to every show I ever did and inspired me to keep going! A true triple threat who’s heart was as big as his incredible career. Damn I will miss you Harvey!" Another fan mentioned they consider themselves 'lucky' to have seen Harvey Evans on stage in person. Actor Harvey Fierstein called Evans the 'pillar of Broadway' as he mourned his loss.

