WGA Awards Film Nominations Full List: ‘West Side Story’, ‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ & More

The awards season is here, with Writers Guild of America or WGA taking place in full swing. The annual event of the 2022 Writers Guild Awards will take place virtually and will air on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Recently, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers Guild of America, West (West) have revealed the list of nominees for outstanding achievement in screenwriting. The Original Screenplay category will see the face-off between Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard and Licorice Pizza. The Adapted Screenplay will witness the race among CODA, Dune, Nightmare Alley, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story. On the documentary side, Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge and Like a Rolling Stone will battle it out for the winner's trophy.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 74th annual Writers Guild Awards:

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan, Nightmare Alley

Steven Levenson, tick…tick…BOOM!

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Documentary Screenplay

Mark Monroe and Pax Wasserman, Being Cousteau

Marc Shaffer, Exposing Muybridge

Suzanne Joe Kai, Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

IMAGE: WGAWEST/INSTAGRAM/WESTSIDEMOVIE/TWITTER