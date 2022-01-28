Last Updated:

WGA Awards Film Nominations Full List: ‘West Side Story’, ‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ & More

The 74th annual Writers Guild of America or WGA is taking place in full swing, so here we bring you the full list of nominations,read further

WGA Awards

The awards season is here, with Writers Guild of America or WGA taking place in full swing. The annual event of the 2022 Writers Guild Awards will take place virtually and will air on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Recently, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers Guild of America, West (West) have revealed the list of nominees for outstanding achievement in screenwriting. The Original Screenplay category will see the face-off between Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard and Licorice Pizza. The Adapted Screenplay will witness the race among CODA, Dune, Nightmare Alley, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story. On the documentary side, Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge and Like a Rolling Stone will battle it out for the winner's trophy.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 74th annual Writers Guild Awards:

Original Screenplay

  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
  • Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
  • Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
  • Zach Baylin, King Richard
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

  • Siân Heder, CODA
  • Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune
  • Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan, Nightmare Alley
  • Steven Levenson, tick…tick…BOOM!
  • Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Documentary Screenplay

  • Mark Monroe and Pax Wasserman, Being Cousteau
  • Marc Shaffer, Exposing Muybridge
  • Suzanne Joe Kai, Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

