WGA Awards Film Nominations Full List: ‘West Side Story’, ‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ & More

IMAGE:WGAWEST/INSTAGRAM/WESTSIDEMOVIE/TWITTER
The awards season is here, with Writers Guild of America or WGA taking place in full swing. The annual event of the 2022 Writers Guild Awards will take place virtually and will air on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Recently, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers Guild of America, West (West) have revealed the list of nominees for outstanding achievement in screenwriting. The Original Screenplay category will see the face-off between Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard and Licorice Pizza. The Adapted Screenplay will witness the race among CODA, Dune, Nightmare Alley, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story. On the documentary side, Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge and Like a Rolling Stone will battle it out for the winner's trophy.
